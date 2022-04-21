(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth senior Jozlyn Barnes' love for running will continue at Wayne State next year.
"It's exciting," Barnes said. "Running is something I love to do. It makes me feel good and happy. I'm very grateful to get to run in college."
Track and cross country have a large part of Barnes' life, so she wasn't ready to give it up.
"I've grown up doing it," she said. "My entire high school career has been based around it. I'm glad I've had great coaches help take me where I'm today."
Barnes tells KMA Sports that she knew she wanted to run in college but was unsure of her future destination until this summer.
"This summer, my dad and I sat down and decided we had to get going with my recruiting process," she said. "We started reaching out to coaches, and Wayne State threw out an offer. I visited the campus, and it was great. It clicked and was where I wanted to go."
Barnes had other offers, too, but the feasibility of Wayne State won out.
"Ultimately, it came down to affordability," she said. "My offer and Wayne State tuition was a lot more affordable to me."
Above all, the energy and environment intrigued Barnes.
"I met with the coaches and some teammates," she said. "I got great energy from them. I felt like I would fit in there well. We just meshed together. It was fun."
The transition to the college running scene prompts some unknown challenges but excitement for Barnes. And she plans to work hard over the summer to put herself in the best position for her freshman year.
"You're never sure how you will perform," she said. "But this past summer, I did a 500-mile running challenge. I hope to do that again to further prepare myself for college. I'm just taking it step by step, and I'll see where it takes me, but (qualifying for) nationals is a big goal."
Barnes plans to study physical therapy at Wayne State.
Check out her full interview below.