(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth’s standout middle Savanna Berger will look to continue her success at Midland next year.
Berger joined KMA Sports’ Upon Further Review on Friday to talk about her college decision, and it was hardly one that she took lightly.
“I wanted to make sure I was where I wanted to be,” Berger told KMA Sports. “I was really stuck between (Midland and Nebraska Wesleyan). I think I probably visited both campuses three times just to get a real good feel for it.”
Berger says she spent some time with both coaches, many of the players at both programs and the business directors at both schools.
“I eventually made my decision on Midland the middle of my senior year,” she added. “The recruiting process for a lot of 2021 recruits was kind of messed up due to COVID, but we had sent out a highlight video after my sophomore year.”
Midland’s volleyball coach Paul Giesselmann found plenty to like in Berger, who worked out of the middle in her final two high school seasons after some experience hitting on the right side early on.
“I found out that I really, really like the right side and can do a lot of damage there,” Berger said. “When Coach G saw me my junior year, I was playing middle, but in one rotation I would swing right side. When he recruited me, he said he felt he could really use me on the right side.
“I trained at open gyms in the middle and on the right side because you never know where they can use you or where I can make the most impact. I couldn’t specifically tell you where you’re going to see me this fall, but either way, I’m really excited.”
Hear much more with Berger on her decision to attend Midland in the full interview linked below.