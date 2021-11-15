(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth multi-sport standout Sam Campin will continue his baseball career at the next level with Simpson.
On Monday’s Upon Further Review, Campin joined the show to talk about his decision.
“It started when I was at a JUCO camp,” Campin explained. “Simpson was there watching, and they reached out to me afterwards. I went on a visit there, went around the campus and saw the facilities, the weight room and how college life works at Simpson. I was really impressed.”
From there, Campin started looking deeper into Simpson, and what he found fit exactly what he was looking for in a school and baseball program.
“They’ve improved every year that Coach (Nathan) Roling has been there,” Campin said. “The facilities are really nice. I kind of like how they reached out to me as it was nice to feel wanted. It felt like a good spot and situation for me.”
In his junior season, Campin hit .315 with a .439 on-base percentage, walking 11 times against just 10 strikeouts. He also threw 24 innings and pitched to a 4.96 ERA over nine appearances.
“I think it’s kind of open,” Campin said of his role at the next level. “(We’ll see) which ends up being better, but I don’t really know what’s going to happen. I’m trying to get bigger for both pitching and hitting, and I would love to do both. Whatever they see me as is what I’ll do.”
