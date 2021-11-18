(Plattsmouth) -- Illnesses and injuries could not keep Plattsmouth senior Sam Campin down during the 2021 season, earning him the inaugural KMAland Nebraska Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
"This year for me was a grind," said Campin. "My junior year was probably more successful, but I earned it my senior year."
A member of KMAland Nebraska's most consistent program, Campin churned out a 13th-place finish in Class B, leading the Blue Devils to an 11th-place finish as a team. And he did so while maneuvering through the rigors of a cross country season that included missing time for a sprained ankle and illness.
"I had to battle through it," he said. "It shows that the sport of cross country is just a grind. My teammates pushing me helped me throughout the year."
Campin ran a 17:18 at state to add another medal to his resume after taking fifth last year.
"I finally got healthy towards the end of the year," he said. "I battled allergies all year, and that really hurt. It was a breath of fresh air to get back to 100%. That was the big thing for me."
While his junior season might have been more successful statistically, Campin says the ups and downs of his senior season made the final result gratifying. The rollercoaster included at state, where he rallied late to crack the top 15.
"Cross country races are always painful, but I knew it was going to be my last race," he said. "I told myself not to wimp out. I wanted to go out with a medal, and that's what I was thinking the whole time. With two miles left, I was in 25th, and I was 18th with one mile left. I was worried, but I pushed forward, caught a kid and held it. If you watch the video, it was down to the wire. It was a fun race and a great way to go out."
Campin is the latest standout runner to come through Coach Todd Nott's program.
"He knows what to do every year," he said. "We do the same things every year. Our whole program aims towards peaking at state. We're never really running 100 percent until the last three meets."
Campin recently committed to Simpson to play baseball, which means his cross country days are over.
"Everybody on the cross country team at Plattsmouth were good friends," he said. "It was a family feel, and we all had each other's back. That's what I'll remember the most. Cross country teaches you mental toughness for life. It's been helpful in everything I've done in my life."
Campin is the first KMAland Nebraska Boys Runner of the Year. Check out the full interview below.