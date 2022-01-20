(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth's Josh Colgrove is the latest KMAland wrestler to take his talents to Nebraska-Kearney.
The reigning Class B state runner-up announced his commitment to the Lopers on Sunday, and spoke with KMA Sports on Thursday.
"I needed to get that off my chest," Colgrove said about his commitment. "I had a few options, but I felt like Kearney was the best for me."
Colgrove chose UNK over interest from Chadron State, Augustana, Coe and Loras.
"I was looking for somewhere close to home," he said. "I wanted somewhere I could adapt as a person and get better as a wrestler."
His visit to Kearney sealed his commitment.
"It felt like a great experience," Colgrove said. "The coaches were great to talk to and answered everything."
The Lopers have become a perennial Division II power under Missouri Valley alum and KMA Sports Hall of Famer Dalton Jensen. Colgrove says their recent success appealed to him.
"I was looking for a team that could compete and is always trying to get better," Colgrove said. "I feel like I can help Kearney win down the road."
Colgrove has a 25-2 record this season at 170 pounds.
"I feel like I've been getting stronger," he said. "I'm wrestling longer matches, like at the college level. I feel like that will translate to the college level. I'm getting better each day."
As he transitions to the collegiate level, Colgrove hopes to continue to learn.
"I want to reach out more and always ask the coaches to help me with the little stuff," he said. "I will work hard in practice and help the team in every way I can."
Former KMAlanders Crew Howard (Clarinda), Jackson Kinsella (Creston), Matt Malcom (Glenwood) and Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) are currently on the Lopers' roster.
View the full interview with Colgrove below.