(Plattsmouth) -- A season with plenty of twists, turns, illnesses and pitfalls will only make Plattsmouth junior Elijah Dix stronger in the end.
The Blue Devils state medalist is this year’s KMAland Nebraska Male Cross Country of the Year.
“It was really an exciting year,” Dix told KMA Sports. “I had high hopes from an individual and team aspect. I spent a lot of the summer training, so I was expecting a lot.”
Dix, who led KMAland Nebraska runners with a 12th-place state finish in Class B, estimates he ran between 30 and 40 miles per week during the summer and attended a running camp in Colorado with the rest of his teammates to prepare for the year.
This year, though, was a bit different than the previous years for Dix, as he stepped into more of a leadership role as one of the oldest runners on the team.
“We still had one senior in Carter Moss, and he was kind of our vocal leader,” Dix said. “I led more by my actions. (Moss) was mainly the vocal leader, but it’s cool to take these kids under your wing and kind of show them the ins-and-outs of cross country. It was a fun experience.”
Plattsmouth dealt with bouts of illness throughout the season, especially late in the year, as they tried to qualify for the state meet. While the Blue Devils did return to Kearney as a team, they finished in 12th place – a bit shy of their top-five hopes.
“There was a lot of things on our team that we had to overcome this year,” Dix said. “I think it showed our mental toughness going out there and (qualifying for state). We had high hopes going (into state), but it’s hard. Carter had to drop out. That was his first week back from COVID, so he still had it in his lungs, and he just wasn’t healthy going into that. The rest of our team were freshmen and sophomores, and that was their first experience there. It’s a tough course, and it’s hard to run under pressure when you’re that young.”
Dix, who took 22nd as a sophomore at the state meet, says he was even hoping for a bit higher of a finish for himself. However, he plans to come back even more motivated for track season and his senior year of cross country.
“We’re hoping to get redemption for that state meet,” Dix said of next cross country season. “My goal is going to be to run under 16:20 and get a top 3 finish.”
Dix is the second consecutive Plattsmouth winner of the KMAland Nebraska Male Cross Country Runner of the Year award, joining former teammate Sam Campin, who won it in 2021. Check out the full interview with Dix below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND NEBRASKA MALE CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Sam Campin, Plattsmouth