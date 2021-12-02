(Plattsmouth) -- A coaching career spanning 37 years, two states, six stops and tons of memories recently concluded in Plattsmouth.
Bob Dzuris has roamed the Plattsmouth sidelines since 2007 and has been a figure in the Midwest football scene at either the high school or collegiate level for nearly four centuries. However, the jovial and witty Dzuris recently decided to hang up the headset, citing the desire to spend more time with his family.
"When I have to ice as much after practice as the players, I have to think about those sorts of things," he said. "We talked about it for about a year. Last summer, we came to the conclusion that this would be my last year. I felt it was the right time. Our program was on solid footing. I think the success can continue."
Dzuris started his career at the ripe age of 23 in Copeland, Kansas, coaching 8-Player.
"I wanted to be a head coach. It was a great experience. We had good kids with very little structure. We had a lot of success, but I knew I needed to be a better football coach."
He then dabbled with coaching at the collegiate level for the first time, joining Nebraska-Kearney as a graduate assistant. After two years with the Lopers, Dzuris once again packed up and became the head coach at Fort Calhoun in 1991. When Dzuris entered the program, the Pioneers had fallen on tough times and were in a 20-game losing streak. Dzuris and his staff eventually broke the skid and found success with four consecutive winning seasons.
"I had a great experience there," he said. "I found out how hungry schools and communities are. We brought toughness and an attitude. We knew it was going to be hard, but we found a way to get out of it. My first year, we started the year with 22 kids and ended with 26. That doesn't happen today. It was a great experience that I'll never forget. It seemed like a mountain nobody could climb, but for the most part, we climbed it."
He returned to the collegiate level in 1997 as an assistant at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, then as an assistant and eventually head coach at his alma mater -- Midland. He left the college game in 2006 and made his final stop -- Plattsmouth.
During his time with the Blue Devils, Dzuris' teams saw success, including undefeated regular seasons in 2015 and 2021 and a state semifinal berth in 2020.
"We changed everything," he said about his early years at Plattsmouth. "We went from the triple option to power-based. It was tough, but we figured it out. We had some kids grow up in the program. We had good, tough kids. There were times we weren't the prettiest one on the dance floor, but we found a way to win."
His journey had many twists and turns, but Dzuris doesn't seem to have any regrets.
"I moved around a bit," he said. "That's typical in the football world. It wasn't easy for my wife or family, but I wouldn't trade it for anything. If you have goals and dreams, you have to go for it. If you don't do something, you'll never achieve your goals. I didn't achieve every goal, but I achieved a lot of them."
Many memories stick out to Dzuris, such as coaching his sons and the support he received from his late parents during his coaching career. While the wins and accolades were fun, he says the relationships he built during his 37-year coaching career are what he will miss the most.
"I learned to love a lot of great people along the way," he said. "That's more important than anything."
Check out the full interview with Coach Dzuris below.
