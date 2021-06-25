(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth southpaw Adam Eggert says his college decision-making process wasn’t quite like most others.
“About a month ago, I wouldn’t have been able to tell you where I was going,” he told KMA Sports.
While the plan was always to play baseball at the next level, Eggert says a conversation with one of his summer coaches – CJ Neumann – led to an eventual commitment to Wayne State.
“I was talking to (Neumann), who goes to Wayne State and actually plays shortstop there,” Eggert said. “One thing kind of led to another, and now I’m a Wayne State Wildcat.”
The decision for the Class B All-State and Second Team Super State choice takes a big weight off his shoulders.
“It’s just an amazing honor for me,” Eggert said. “To be able to continue moving forward with baseball is something I wanted to do for forever. My dream is to play in the MLB, and this is just another step that is taking me closer to that dream.”
At Wayne State, Eggert figures to lean heavily on what got him to this point – his left arm. The Plattsmouth standout had 72 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings, pitching to a 0.50 ERA during his senior season.
“One of the things I was talking with (Neumann) about is that their team has been struggling a bit with their pitching,” he said. “He felt I could jump into the program pretty early, get some good innings for them and make a difference right off the bat.”
While it’s not clear if Eggert will be used as a two-way player, he certainly has the ability. Eggert hit .500 with a .539 on-base percentage, driving in 25 runs on nine doubles and seven triples this past season.
Regardless of how he’s used, Eggert is just excited to get a chance to play college baseball at the Division II level.
“My brother went there a couple years ago,” he said. “I just absolutely love it there. Just being up there kind of felt like a second home. I got a chance to see a baseball game earlier this year, and I was really impressed with it.”
Hear much more with Eggert from Friday’s Upon Further Review interview linked below.