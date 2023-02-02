(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth senior TJ Fitzpatrick found familiarity on the Midland coaching staff. Now, the defensive back recruit will take his talents to the Fremont school.
“It kind of helped when I played in the River Battle Bowl, and (Midland assistants Ross Dzuris and Zack Bowman) actually coached me in the game,” Fitzpatrick said. “I got to be with them for three or four days, and it was just a blast. That really helped a lot.”
There was other familiarity with Coach Dzuris, too, as the Plattsmouth alum was on the coaching staff under his father Bob during Fitzpatrick’s sophomore season.
“When he came to recruit me at first, it was just normal,” Fitzpatrick said of his connection with Dzuris. “Everyone knew him, and that was awesome. It was super easy to talk to him, and anytime he called me he didn’t have to text (first). He could just call, and then when I made my decision I didn’t even text him. I just called him, and he answered right away. I said, ‘I’m going to come be a Warrior.’”
The 6-foot, 160-pound Fitzpatrick plans to “love the weight room” more as he now begins the jump from high school football to college football.
“Every coach told my mom to remember me as a skinny boy now, because I’m not going to be like this (in the future),” he said. “I need to love the weight room and gain confidence in my game. When I go to college, I’m going to be an 18-year-old boy and playing against 22-year-olds or maybe even older. It’s just really about being confident and getting bigger, stronger and faster.”
With the decision done, Fitzpatrick says it’s important to note the mentoring he received from current Plattsmouth head coach Curtis Larsen along the way.
“I talked to him a lot about the decision,” he said. “He’s been with me ever since seventh grade middle school track, and I’ve had a really good relationship with him the last five or six years. Actually, to finalize my decision my last conversation was with him. He’s seen me develop and grow, and I asked where he thought I would fit.
“He went to Peru State and that was one of the colleges that was recruiting me. I felt it could have been easy for him to be biased, but he was straight up with me and has always been straight up with me. He definitely helped me become a better person on and off the field.”
Listen to much more with Fitzpatrick on his college decision in the audio file below.