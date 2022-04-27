(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth senior Krista Hardy will continue her track & field career at Midland in the future.
The standout high jumper recently spoke with KMA Sports about her commitment.
"I'm super excited," Hardy said. "I started track in my freshman year, and fell in love with high jump. Now I get to continue it in college. That's super exciting."
Hardy was a late bloomer to track and field, but has grown fond of the sport.
"I didn't have a track team in middle school," she said. "In high school, I had a couple of friends tell me they thought I would be good at high jump. Once I tried it, I immediately fell in love."
Last year's trip to state set up a chance meeting with the coaches at Midland.
"The coach reached out to me," she said. "He liked my performance and wanted to catch up more. When he reached out to me, I decided to try it. I went on a visit and loved Midland. I knew that was the place for me."
The small-town vibe and at-home feeling resonated with Hardy.
"I've always loved the small-town feeling," she said. "The feeling of being at home rushed over me when I walked on campus. It just felt right. I knew it was perfect."
Hardy finished 18th at last year's Class B State Meet after clearing 4-10.00.
"My PR is five feet," she said. "I'd like to make it back to state. When I get to college, I want to jump over 5-04 or 5-06 and make it to nationals."
Check out the full interview with Hardy below.