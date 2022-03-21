(Plattsmouth) -- Another key member of Plattsmouth’s football success is set to continue playing at the next level.
Blue Devils defensive back standout Clyde Hinton will play Division II football at Wayne State.
“We did a nice visit,” Hinton said. “We were there for quite a long time and after we were hanging out with the coaches and got to meet a couple of the players. It was a pretty cool experience.”
The first team all-district and first team all-conference choice, Hinton says the he made his decision after what he called a stressful process.
“Looking for a college (was stressful),” he said. “The other colleges (recruiting me) were mostly NAIA, and I wanted to play at the best level I can. Wayne State has a nice campus, and I liked their facilities and their field.”
Hinton’s impressive senior season and career was followed recently by receiving selection to play in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl on June 4th in Kearney. Hinton is the third generation of his family to play in the Shrine Bowl, joining his grandfather Tom Winscot (1959) and father Chris Winscot (1987).
Following the Shrine Bowl, Hinton will prepare for what he hopes is a successful career at Wayne State.
“It’s incredible,” he said of the chance to play college football. “I didn’t play football my sophomore year, and me playing college football is something I never thought would happen. I’m grateful I kept playing football and have a chance to play.”
