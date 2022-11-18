(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth pitcher Drew Iverson can call himself a Division I baseball player.
That's because Iverson recently committed to Wichita State.
"It's been a childhood dream of mine to play at the highest level," Iverson said. "Fulfilling that dream is a blessing. It's amazing. I can't tell you how many hours I've put in. People don't realize how much work I've put in to get to where I am."
Iverson knew he wanted to play at a high level. It was just a matter of finding the right spot.
"I never got recruited until early in my junior year," Iverson said. "A lot of offers came through. I took my visits and met with coaches. The thing that stood out to me at Wichita was that the coaches were really supportive. They were super friendly and easy to talk to. I felt a bond of trust right away. Wichita felt like home."
Iverson pondered attending Nebraska and other options before committing the Shockers.
"I felt the JUCO route might be perfect for me," he said. "But when the offer from Wichita came, I couldn't pass it up."
Iverson will play for Eric Wedge at Wichita State. Wedge managed 10 years in the big leagues before returning to his alma mater. His pitching coach is Mike Pelphrey -- a 12-year MLB veteran.
"It's exciting," Iverson said. "I feel he's going to pass a lot of knowledge that will help me in my career."
Iverson has been a standout pitcher at Plattsmouth. He hopes that continues at Wichita State.
"I need to get some velocity," Iverson said. "I've always been successful because of my command. I think quickening things up, breaking balls and sharper breaks will help me a lot."
Iverson dreams of playing baseball at the highest level someday.
