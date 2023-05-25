(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth baseball put two players on the All-Trailblazer Conference First Team on Wednesday.
Drew Iverson was the team's honorary captain while Gabe Villamonte was also a first-team nod.
Nebraska City's Sloan Pelican joined Iverson and Villamonte on the All-TBC First Team.
Gage Olsen (Plattsmouth), Keston Holman (Nebraska City) and Cael Kreifel (Nebraska City) were second-team choices.
Eli Horner, Henry Lootnjer and Clayton Mayfield were honorable mentions for Plattsmouth while Zac Hawley was an honorable mention tab for Nebraska City.
View the full teams below.