KMAland Baseball

(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth baseball put two players on the All-Trailblazer Conference First Team on Wednesday. 

Drew Iverson was the team's honorary captain while Gabe Villamonte was also a first-team nod. 

Nebraska City's Sloan Pelican joined Iverson and Villamonte on the All-TBC First Team. 

Gage Olsen (Plattsmouth), Keston Holman (Nebraska City) and Cael Kreifel (Nebraska City) were second-team choices. 

Eli Horner, Henry Lootnjer and Clayton Mayfield were honorable mentions for Plattsmouth while Zac Hawley was an honorable mention tab for Nebraska City. 

View the full teams below. 

Download PDF Trail Blazer Baseball All Conference 2023.pdf

