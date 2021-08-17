(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth softball standout Josie Knust is taking her talents to Northeast Community College.
“It made me feel so accomplished,” Knust said of signing with the Norfolk, Nebraska school. “Just being able to continue to play the sport that has taught me so many things and just having my parents’ support, I’m so excited to play for Northeast. It’s been a dream.”
Knust was a three-year varsity contributor to the Plattsmouth program, including a .397 batting average and .440 on-base percentage last fall in her senior year.
“When I was a kid, my mom and I talked about Northeast because of the medical program,” Knust said. “When they gave me a scholarship, it was an instant fit. I just knew.”
Knust posted eight doubles, five home runs and 24 RBI at the plate and threw 24 innings with 16 strikeouts in the circle as a senior. She earned All-Eastern Midlands Conference honorable mention honors in her junior year before honorable mention status from the Trailblazer Conference in 2020.
“The campus is really pretty (at Northeast),” Knust continued. “The teachers are nice. I have family up there, and that made the decision even better. Along with their medical facility, it’s filtered with UNMC, and I’m excited about that.”
Northeast went 10-48 this past spring and had several former KMAlanders on their 2021 roster, including potential returnees Abby Balfour and Taylor Nicolay of Nebraska City – both freshmen last season.
Listen to the full interview with Knust from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review linked below.