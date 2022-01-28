(Plattsmouth) -- The Plattsmouth football program has appointed a familiar face to take over the reins.
Last week, the Blue Devils announced the hiring of Curtis Larsen -- a Plattsmouth alum and recent assistant -- as the new head coach.
Larsen joined KMA Sports' Upon Further Review on Friday to discuss his new role.
"I'm extremely excited," Larsen said. "To lead a program like this is second none. I'm kind of at a loss for words. To be trusted with this is breathtaking."
Larsen returned to his roots after a successful playing career at Peru State. He served as a teacher and assistant football coach under the legendary Bob Dzuris.
"Football has always been a part of my life," he said. "It's helped shape me to be a better person in life. It's the ultimate team game, and that's the fun part. Football always tugged at my heart because it teaches young men how to be better. The opportunity to continue building relationships with young adults was pretty appealing to me."
Larsen has big shoes to fill. Replacing a figure like Dzuris is no small task. The recently retired head coach spent 37 years coaching and had success at multiple stops, including the final one at Plattsmouth, where he turned the Blue Devils into a Class B contender. Coach Larsen views Coach Dzuris as a wonderful mentor and feels being able to pick his brain over the past years will help the program move forward.
"He was always a man I looked up to," Larsen said. "Our relationship went from mentor to a dear friend. I can't repay him for the lessons he's taught me in life. To continue his legacy is a privilege. He's definitely one of the good guys. He meant a lot to our program and community."
The man calling the shots has changed for the Blue Devils, but Larsen says he hopes to bring a similar approach to the one that's recently brought success to Plattsmouth's program.
"Coach Dzuris branded Plattsmouth as a tough-nosed program," he said. "We want to continue to play tough football, focus on playing elite defense and putting an emphasis on special teams. I'm just a branch of what Coach D has taught me. Our goal is to complete our main objectives. Those things are going to continue to be important."
Larsen's familiarity with the program and culture should make for a smooth transition for a team that was pretty senior-heavy last season.
"I have a built relationship with the players," he said. "They know what to expect. We hope to take their potential to the max."
Check out the full interview with Coach Larsen below.