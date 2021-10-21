(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth softball standout Jess Meisinger finished out an outstanding prep career recently. Now, she’s excited to turn her attention to Iowa Western.
Meisinger put together a strong season for the Blue Devils, which finished the season with 11 wins despite not knowing if they were going to be able to field a team prior to the year.
Meisinger hit .314 with a .455 on-base percentage and slugged .443, posting four doubles, a triple and a home run while scoring 26 runs and driving in 19.
“I thought things went really well,” Meisinger said. “I played shortstop all season long and had quite a few plays. My batting average was pretty good, but overall I thought the season went really well.”
Meisinger’s strong season came just months after making her college decision. The Plattsmouth standout committed to play softball at Iowa Western in July.
“Over the summer, I played for Millard Fury,” Meisinger explained. “We had a showcase tournament at Iowa Western. Previously, before going there, I had no idea where I wanted to go. I was kind of waiting to see if I would get any offers from anyone.”
Meisinger says she was playing third base at the tournament, and she caught the eye of the Reivers coaches.
“I was performing pretty well,” she said. “Before they even approached me, I went on a tour, and I loved the campus. They have all the facilities and a really good nursing program. I just loved the coaches. They were so sweet and seemed very polite.”
Meisinger is also a track standout at Plattsmouth, and it was hardly an easy decision to pursue softball at the next level.
“I was actually kind of bouncing back and forth between track and softball,” she said. “I had just finished my track season, and I made it to state in four events. I was kind of set on track, but halfway through the summer I realized softball is what I really love to do. I could do it every day of my life if they allowed me to.”
Meisinger made her comments on Thursday’s Upon Further Review. Listen to the full interview below.