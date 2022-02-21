(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth’s star running back Christian Meneses hopes time with one of the premiere junior college programs in the country will open the eyes of prospective college recruiters.
The Blue Devils’ 2000-yard rusher has signed with Scott Strohmeier and Iowa Western after not receiving the high level of interest from four-year programs he was hoping for.
“I was trying to look forward to a higher level of football,” Meneses told KMA Sports. “I didn’t really get too highly recruited in that area, but I’ve known Coach Strohmeier for a while. My older brother went there for a couple years.”
While Meneses was miffed with his lack of recruiting interest, he is more than happy to play for the Reivers.
“I know it’s going to be a challenge,” he said. “I know it’s going to be fun to have something I can work for and grind for. Go there for one or two years and earn an offer I would have wanted out of high school.”
While Meneses made his name known at Plattsmouth as a superstar running back, his future at Iowa Western might be on the defensive side of the ball at safety. Meneses says that’s something he’s open to if it means he gets to live a childhood dream.
“As a kid growing up, I wanted to play at a high level of football,” he said. “I don’t have anything against lower division schools. To me, if I’m going to risk my body, I want to do it at a high level of play because it just means more to me. I know that if you go to Iowa Western, work and grind hard, they can really hook you up.”
Listen to plenty more with Meneses from Monday’s Upon Further Review linked below.