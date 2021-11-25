(Plattsmouth) -- Another 2,000-yard season landed Plattsmouth superstar Christian Meneses the KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
One year removed from a breakout season that put the Blue Devils on the map, Meneses churned for 2.054 yards and 30 touchdowns while averaging 8.7 yards per carry, leading the Blue Devils to an undefeated regular season and a state quarterfinal appearance.
"I was patient," Meneses said. "I trusted my line and the play calls. I knew the holes would be there."
Patience, says Meneses, was necessary for his style.
"It's hard. Especially when things aren't going the way you thought they would. As long as you wait, good things will happen, and they did."
His remarkable senior season comes on the heels of his 1,740-yard, 20-touchdown performance in 2020. He put in the work in the offseason and entered 2021 primed for an even better season.
"I studied a lot more film than I did last year," he said. "About every chance I had, I was watching film. I knew tendencies and worked more on my speed so I could break more big ones. They had a big impact on my game."
Coach Bob Dzuris fed Meneses early and often throughout 2021, and it worked more often than not. His presence paid dividends for the Blue Devils in multiple close victories, including one-touchdown wins over Waverly and Norris.
"It felt good to walk the walk and show everyone we were just as good as we were last year," he said. "There was a lot of hard work. We practiced hard. If you practice hard, you're going to play hard in all four quarters. Having a lot in the tank helped."
Unfortunately, the Blue Devils' season ended with a tight loss to Skutt Catholic in the Class B state quarterfinals, and their star running back could only watch, sidelined with a shoulder injury.
"It sucked watching from the sideline," Meneses said about how his prep career ended. "But it's the way the cookie crumbled. I just had to deal with it and move on."
Plattsmouth football is well-known across the Class B scene now, in large part because of Meneses and his stellar past two seasons.
"We turned around the name of Plattsmouth football," he said. "Now, when people think of Plattsmouth, they think of a solid and tough team. It was a special group. I'll never forget playing with them and the memories we made."
Meneses and former Johnson-Brock star Ty Hahn are the only two Nebraska KMAlanders to have received this honor. Check out the full interview with Meneses below.