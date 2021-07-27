(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth multi-sport standout Kennedy Miller will continue her running career at Wayne State.
Miller, who long considered volleyball as a potential option at the next level, is excited to compete at the Division II level.
“I was running our 4x1 this year at state (when they saw me),” Miller said. “About a week after I graduated, I visited (Wayne State). I really liked the campus and liked how it was all close enough to walk to classes. I talked to them, and they told me I would have a spot on the team.”
Miller says she took a couple weeks to think it over before eventually deciding that she wanted to give it a shot.
“What stood out to me the most was how they do their recruiting,” she said. “I liked how they come and talk to you face to face. They tell you that they want you to come see the campus and see them in person. They also have what I want to do.”
Miller has hopes of studying elementary education and plans on being a kindergarten teacher while adding a minor in physical education.
“It means that I can still pursue what I love doing,” Miller added. “I’m very excited I don’t have to stop after high school and do what I love to do.”
Listen to much more with Miller from Tuesday’s UFR below.