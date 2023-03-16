KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- The Trailblazer Conference has announced its all-conference teams from this past basketball season.

Plattsmouth’s Gage Olsen and Drew Iverson and Nebraska City’s Jayden Borns landed on the honorable mention team.

View the complete list of honorees below.

Trailblazer Conference All-Basketball

