(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth boys basketball standout Hayden Stromsodt will take his talents 45 minutes down Highway 75 to play at Peru State College.
"It's a dream come true," Stromsodt said about his college commitment. "I've been playing basketball for as long as I can remember. To take that next step, that not many people get to do, is exciting."
Stromsodt's journey to college basketball began in his sophomore year.
"I was playing well enough to think I could go further than just high school," he said.
That's when Peru State came into the picture.
"I was visiting some of the neighboring colleges, and I talked to a handful of them," Stromsodt said. "My buddy from Platteview that I played AAU with committed a week before I visited there. I liked the campus."
Stromsodt selected Peru State over Doane, Wayne State, Morningside and a handful of junior colleges.
"I kept my options broad," he said. "When I visited, they made me feel wanted and like I had a shot at playing there. It just felt like a way more welcoming environment, and better academically."
The 6-foot-10 Stromsodt plans to study pre-med at Peru State with aspirations to attend medical school.
When he's not busy hitting the books, he hopes to shore up his skills on the hardwood.
"I'm focusing on being more aggressive in the paint, on the outside and contributing on defense the best I can," he said.
Stromsodt's approach to Peru State is simple -- put his head down and work.
"I hope to play," he said. "I'll earn my spot and get some playing time."
Click below to hear the full interview with Stromsodt.