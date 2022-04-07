(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth standout Kevin Winscot is hoping to develop his game and take it to another level with Iowa Western.
The Blue Devils senior is excited for an opportunity close to home with the Reivers.
“It just kind of seemed like the best fit for me,” Winscot told KMA Sports. “Seeing the outside of things and the environment and the relationship with (the coaches) it felt like the best decision for me to focus on development and go JUCO.”
Winscot’s goals go beyond Iowa Western at this point, but he’s excited to see how his game will grow in Council Bluffs.
“It’s really close to home,” he added. “My dad likes it. My sisters and brothers went there before me. It’s a good place for me to go.”
Winscot averaged 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this past season for the Blue Devils.
“Hopefully, I can get past JUCO and go on to the next level,” Winscot said. “Train like a pro. That’s my mindset. Only you can stop you, and that’s how I look at it and see it. I’ve got to keep going and keep working no matter where I’m at or what level I’m at.
“I just want to work my hardest and get to the next level. Whatever it takes, whenever and wherever.”
Listen to more with Winscot in the full interview below.