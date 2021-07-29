(Plattsmouth) -- A light-hearted threat from a neighbor convinced Plattsmouth's Kaleb Wooten to go out for cross country as a freshman. Four years later, the state medalist will take his talents to Bellevue University.
On Thursday, Wooten joined Upon Further Review to discuss his path from aspiring soccer player to college track & field athlete.
"I think it's going to be a great experience," Wooten said. "I'm just happy for the opportunity to run. I know it is a lot of kids' dream to do the sport they love at the collegiate level."
Wooten was a late-bloomer to cross country and running in general.
"I started running as a freshman," he said. "I broke a lot of times. My mom thought I could do this in college, so I just kept going."
His Mom was right, but it was a jovial conversation with a neighbor that led to Wooten giving cross country a try.
"I was in love with the game of soccer," he said. "But my neighbor -- Haley Miller -- told me that if I didn't cross country, she would beat me up. She was a powerlifter. She was totally joking, but she wanted me to do it, so I joined it and fell in love with it."
Wooten's love for the sport parlayed into success, as the Bellevue commit played a key role in the Blue Devils' third-place showing in Class B last year. Individually, Wooten took home some hardware with a 10th-place finish under Coach Todd Nott.
"We came into the season thinking we could have a good team," Wooten said about his senior campaign. "But we also lost some from the year before, so we didn't completely know. We just had to push each other and keep moving forward."
The stellar senior season led Wooten 15 minutes north to the Bellevue track & field program.
"When I was deciding, I had to decide about cost, location and the environment," he said. "It was going to be the cheapest and closest option, so that really helped. There are plenty of Plattsmouth runners already at Bellevue, so I know I will fit in."
The familiarity with the program and athletes at Bellevue was a draw.
"They have a good bond and hang out a lot outside of practice," he said. "I think I will have a good team bonding experience. They also seem dedicated to running, and I think that's what I need to be around."
With the late start to his running career, Wooten hopes his best running might still be ahead.
"After I didn't break 10 in the 3200 (this past season, I was pretty down on myself," Wooten said. "But my coach told me he knew I would break it in college and that I would be surprised with myself."
Wooten has lofty goals for his time at Bellevue.
"It would be really cool to be an All-American," he said. "I know it's going to be hard to do, but that's what I'm shooting for."
The full interview with Wooten is linked below.