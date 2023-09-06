(Oregon) -- South Holt football has lit up the scoreboard through the first two games and will look to do it again on Friday night.
The Knights are 2-0 after wins over Princeton & Pattonsburg.
"I'm pretty proud of how we've played," South Holt head coach Josh Petersen said. "It's nice to start the year 2-0. I like how our offense has executed, and our defense is playing well. We feel pretty well."
South Holt's offense has put up 140 points through the first two games.
"We struggled with second-level blocking, but we've cleaned that up," Petersen said. "We got to the linebackers in our run game. That opened holes up. I don't know that we've had a drive of more than five plays without scoring. It's been pretty good."
The Knights were dealt a crushing blow before the season when projected quarterback Kendall Noland broke his hand. Noland's injury moved him to the running back spot, while Cole Medsker has played quarterback. Griffin Kemerling, Tylynn Prussman and Cade Kurtz have also been stars for South Holt's offense behind an experienced offensive line.
"We only had two seniors last year," Petersen said. "They fine-tuned over the summer. I like where we're headed."
Petersen feels like this group plays like a team that has played plenty of football together.
"It's hard to get kids to buy in and accept roles," he said. "We believe in that. We have six or seven weapons and only one ball. These guys take advantage of their opportunity when their name is called."
Defensively, Petersen feels his team still has areas to shore up.
"The one area we need to work on is pass coverage," Petersen said. "We've struggled on crossing routes. If we can get that figure out, I think we'll be alright."
The Knights look to move to 3-0 when they face DeKalb Friday. The Tigers are 0-2 after losses to St. Joseph Christian and North Andrew.
The Tigers have thrown the ball 91 times for 546 yards and five touchdowns behind senior quarterback Devin Hall.
"They're going to try to spread us out," Petersen said. "We know we have our hands full. We'll break them down and see what gives them the best opportunity to be successful."
Petersen hopes his team builds off the unity and camaraderie of the first two weeks.
"If we play together, this is a special group." Petersen said. "If we play as a team, we're going to be successful."
Check out KMA Sports' Week 3 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM 99.1 or online at kmaland.com. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Petersen.