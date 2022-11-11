(KMAland) -- KMA Sports was tracking 18 state semifinals, 8 district semifinals and one district championships on Friday in football across Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. Check out the full scoreboard below.
IOWA CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINALS
Van Meter 48 West Branch 17
West Sioux 47 Underwood 7
IOWA CLASS 5A STATE SEMIFINALS
WDM Valley 22 Dowling Catholic 21
Southeast Polk 35 Johnston 14
MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT SEMIFINALS
Archie 66 Liberal 8
Drexel 48 Lockwood 36
North Andrew 46 East Atchison 14
Worth County 46 Platte Valley 28
Bishop LeBlond 42 King City 14
Orrick 38 Stewartsville/Osborn 36
Sweet Springs 46 North Shelby 40
St. Paul Lutheran 60 Schuyler County 20
MISSOURI CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8 FINAL
Maryville 33 Savannah 28
NEBRASKA STATE SEMIFINALS
Class A: Westside 38 Grand Island 7
Class A: Gretna 36 Creighton Prep 14
Class B: Bennington 23 Waverly 7
Class B: Gross Catholic 49 Scottsbluff 35
Class C1: Aurora 40 Boone Central 19
Class C1: Pierce 45 Adams Central 26
Class C2: Cedar Catholic 6 Battle Creek 0
Class C2: Norfolk Catholic 38 Ord 6
Class D1: Neligh-Oakdale 50 North Platte St. Patrick’s 28
Class D1: Clarkson/Leigh 54 Stanton 12
Class D2: Howells-Dodge 50 Central Valley 12
Class D2: Hitchcock County 48 Bloomfield 0
Class D6: Parkview Christian 40 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 22
Class D6: Pawnee City 66 Arthur County 54