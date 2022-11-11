KMAland Football
Photo: Yobro10

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports was tracking 18 state semifinals, 8 district semifinals and one district championships on Friday in football across Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. Check out the full scoreboard below.

IOWA CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINALS 

Van Meter 48 West Branch 17

West Sioux 47 Underwood 7

IOWA CLASS 5A STATE SEMIFINALS 

WDM Valley 22 Dowling Catholic 21

Southeast Polk 35 Johnston 14

MISSOURI CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT SEMIFINALS 

Archie 66 Liberal 8

Drexel 48 Lockwood 36

North Andrew 46 East Atchison 14

Worth County 46 Platte Valley 28

Bishop LeBlond 42 King City 14

Orrick 38 Stewartsville/Osborn 36

Sweet Springs 46 North Shelby 40

St. Paul Lutheran 60 Schuyler County 20

MISSOURI CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8 FINAL 

Maryville 33 Savannah 28

NEBRASKA STATE SEMIFINALS 

Class A: Westside 38 Grand Island 7

Class A: Gretna 36 Creighton Prep 14

Class B: Bennington 23 Waverly 7

Class B: Gross Catholic 49 Scottsbluff 35

Class C1: Aurora 40 Boone Central 19

Class C1: Pierce 45 Adams Central 26

Class C2: Cedar Catholic 6 Battle Creek 0

Class C2: Norfolk Catholic 38 Ord 6

Class D1: Neligh-Oakdale 50 North Platte St. Patrick’s 28

Class D1: Clarkson/Leigh 54 Stanton 12

Class D2: Howells-Dodge 50 Central Valley 12

Class D2: Hitchcock County 48 Bloomfield 0

Class D6: Parkview Christian 40 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 22

Class D6: Pawnee City 66 Arthur County 54

