(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Worth County and Maryville all advanced in the playoffs with wins on Friday evening.
KMA Sports will have complete recaps from the East Atchison and Worth County victories at our Local Sports News Page. Check out the complete scoreboard from Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska below.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 1A State Semifinals
Van Meter 28 Beckman Catholic 7
West Sioux 24 Dike-New Hartford 21 — 2 OT
Iowa Class 5A State Semifinals
Ankeny 35 WDM Valley 13
Southeast Polk 33 Iowa City High 7
Missouri Class 8-Player District 4 Semifinals
Worth County 34 Stanberry 20
East Atchison 40 Platte Valley 14
Missouri Class 8-Player District 3 Semifinals
Bishop LeBlond 76 Braymer 44
King City 78 Orrick 6
Missouri Class 2 District 7 Final
Maryville 33 Macon 6
Nebraska Class A State Semifinals
Gretna 34 Omaha North 0
Omaha Westside 41 Bellevue West 26
Nebraska Class B State Semifinals
Bennington 28 Elkhorn 7
Aurora 21 Skutt Catholic 17
Nebraska Class C1 State Semifinals
Pierce 21 Battle Creek 0
Columbus Lakeview 31 Kearney Catholic 21
Nebraska Class C2 State Semifinals
Norfolk Catholic 35 Wilber-Clatonia 12
Archbishop Bergan 20 Ord 0
Nebraska Class D1 State Semifinals
Howells-Dodge 56 Burwell 18
Cross County 56 Hitchcock County 20
Nebraska Class D2 State Semifinals
Sandhills/Thedford 52 Elgin Public/Pope John 8
Kenesaw 36 BDS 6
Nebraska Class 6-Player State Semifinals
Potter-Dix 39 Spalding Academy 38
Cody-Kilgore 72 Wallace 28