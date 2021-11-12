KMAland Football.jpeg

(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Worth County and Maryville all advanced in the playoffs with wins on Friday evening.

KMA Sports will have complete recaps from the East Atchison and Worth County victories at our Local Sports News Page. Check out the complete scoreboard from Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska below.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 1A State Semifinals 

Van Meter 28 Beckman Catholic 7

West Sioux 24 Dike-New Hartford 21 — 2 OT

Iowa Class 5A State Semifinals 

Ankeny 35 WDM Valley 13

Southeast Polk 33 Iowa City High 7

Missouri Class 8-Player District 4 Semifinals 

Worth County 34 Stanberry 20

East Atchison 40 Platte Valley 14

Missouri Class 8-Player District 3 Semifinals 

Bishop LeBlond 76 Braymer 44

King City 78 Orrick 6

Missouri Class 2 District 7 Final 

Maryville 33 Macon 6

Nebraska Class A State Semifinals

Gretna 34 Omaha North 0

Omaha Westside 41 Bellevue West 26

Nebraska Class B State Semifinals 

Bennington 28 Elkhorn 7

Aurora 21 Skutt Catholic 17

Nebraska Class C1 State Semifinals 

Pierce 21 Battle Creek 0

Columbus Lakeview 31 Kearney Catholic 21

Nebraska Class C2 State Semifinals 

Norfolk Catholic 35 Wilber-Clatonia 12

Archbishop Bergan 20 Ord 0

Nebraska Class D1 State Semifinals 

Howells-Dodge 56 Burwell 18

Cross County 56 Hitchcock County 20

Nebraska Class D2 State Semifinals 

Sandhills/Thedford 52 Elgin Public/Pope John 8

Kenesaw 36 BDS 6

Nebraska Class 6-Player State Semifinals 

Potter-Dix 39 Spalding Academy 38

Cody-Kilgore 72 Wallace 28

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.