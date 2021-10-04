(Oakland) -- A high-stakes battle in Class A District 7 commences on Friday when Riverside hosts Southwest Valley in the KMAland Football Game of the Week.
Riverside (5-1, 3-1) grabbed a 59-14 victory over Missouri Valley in non-district action last week. The win came after a surprising 47-12 loss to AHSTW the week before.
"We just needed to get back to doing the things we did all year to win games," head coach Darrell Frain said. "I just wanted us to come back and get that winning feeling again, and we got it."
The loss, according to Frain, was an eye-opening experience for his team.
"There were some things we were worried about, and they definitely exposed them. We worked on them a lot last week."
The Bulldogs posted 599 yards of offense on Friday night, led by senior quarterback Austin Kremkoski's 199 passing and 258 rushing yards. Kremkoski also accounted for six total touchdowns. Classmate Rhett Bentley added 92 yards and a score while Bentley, Grady Jeppesen and Nolan Moore caught Kremkoski's three touchdown passes.
Riverside's offense has been a well-oiled machine this year, averaging 488.5 yards per game, led by Kremkoski and Bentley's combined 1,631 rushing yards.
"Their leadership has come so far," Frain said about Kremkoski and Bentley. "They are the leaders in every meeting, and it has carried over onto the field."
While Kremkoski and Bentley entered the season as known commodities, their offensive and defensive lines were not. But Frain has been pleased with what he has seen in the trenches.
"My biggest fear was our offensive and defensive lines," he said. "We've made steady progress as we've gone on. Hopefully, we continue to play well."
The Bulldogs' line gets a stiff test this week when they face Southwest Valley. The Timberwolves (5-1, 4-0) are riding high after a thrilling 15-13 win over Earlham last week.
"Coming into the season, I thought Southwest Valley was the (district) favorite," Frain said. "They create a lot of problems for us. Their strength might be our weakness, so we are going to have to be creative."
Friday's contest marks the sixth consecutive year Southwest Valley and Riverside meet. Southwest Valley won the first two meetings, but Riverside has won the last three and outscored them 102-0 in those wins, including a 15-0 victory last year.
Southwest Valley plays a physical brand of football with an option offense and stingy defense.
They average 6.4 yards per carry, led by quarterback Brendan Knapp's 680 yards and eight touchdowns.
"We have to play fast," Frain said. "I thought we had a good line last year, and they controlled us even though we got the win. We have to be creative. I'm not sure how we are going to do it. But our front three has to play the best game they have all year. If they have a great game, we have a chance. "
Riverside's explosive offense gets their toughest test to date against a Southwest Valley defense that has surrendered 25 points all season and pitched three shutouts.
"The biggest thing is to do what we have already been doing," Frain said. "Hopefully, we can contain their rush and throw a little bit. We have to be multiple and create different scenarios that will put them in a bind."
Friday's doozy presents contrasting styles and looms large in the Class A District 7 playoff picture. Southwest Valley is the only team with an undefeated district record, while Riverside, Earlham and Mount Ayr enter Week 6 with one loss apiece.
A win puts Riverside in prime position for a district title. Coach Frain and his team are aware of Friday's implications, but they want to keep it simple.
"It's a very important game, but we aren't looking at it that way," he said. "If we put too much on it, it will create problems for us. We just have to show up and play football."
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore have the call Friday night on the KMA Video Stream. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Frain.