(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia baseball won in essentially every way, shape and form in 2020 and nearly reached state for the first time ever. Those accomplishments have earned Coach Kurtis Hinkel our 2020 KMAland Coach of the Year Award.
Coach Hinkel's team posted an 11-3 record, finished second in the Western Iowa Conference and reached a substate final.
"It was a fun year," Coach Hinkel said. "We obviously had a successful year. The kids really kind of bought in to what we said as coaches, put their best foot forward. They had the expectation to come off the field winners every night. For the most part, they were successful."
The Panthers' stellar season came after back-to-back seasons of hovering right around the .500-win percentage mark. Hinkel says his team entered the year with the goal of not doing that again.
"From day one their expectations were pretty much to have a .750 win-percentage," he said. "These kids knew what they were capable of."
Lo-Ma's final win-percentage was .785 with a large part of their success coming in part from the pitching trio of Dylan Cunard, Tre Melby and Joe Hedger.
Cunard was 7-0 on the season with a 3.13 ERA and 31 strikeouts. Hedger posted a 1.63 ERA in 30 innings and Melby held a 2.16 ERA in relief role while striking out a team-high 32 batters in 22 2/3 innings of work.
"We knew that the pitching depth was what we needed and we knew we kinda had that coming into this year," Hinkel said. "We knew we had the potential to have a successful year. The boys bought into that and took it upon themselves."
While pitching was their strength, the Lo-Ma bats were no slouches, hitting .280 as a team paced by Cunard's .423 average. Senior Colton Hanlon hit .367 and drove in a team-best 17 runs while Barret Pitt, Brody West and Hedger were also key pieces of the Lo-Ma lineup.
"We try to field a lineup that has nine tough outs," Hinkel said. "We don't have to have great batting averages, but we need to be a tough out, barrel the ball up as much as we can. The expectation is to get on base and move guys around. We did a great job of that throughout the year."
The Panthers opened the season with an impressive 8-2 victory over eventual state qualifier Treynor and also picked up conference wins over Tri-Center, AHSTW, Missouri Valley, Riverside and IKM-Manning to post a 6-2 record in the WIC, behind only Underwood.
Lo-Ma finished the regular season at 8-2. They opened the season with a 10-6 victory over Woodbine before stunning Coon Rapids-Bayard in a district quarterfinal and claiming a district championship with a 5-3 victory over Boyer Valley. Their season ultimately closed in a Class 1A Substate Final with a 9-5 loss to Kingsley-Pierson.
The Panthers did have three seniors on this year's roster -- Hanlon, Pitt and Cunard. However, Hinkel is hopeful the groundwork laid this season can pave the way more seasons like this in the future.
"As coaches we are always thinking of ways we can be better," Hinkel said. "But I think the boys just have to realize how well they did this year and know the steps we took at practice, the offseason and the weight room. That needs to be what drives them for next year and in all sports. I think they'll be ready to roll next year when we see them again."
Hinkel is the third Western Iowa Conference coach to claim this award, joining former Treynor coach Bob Mantell and Underwood's Andy Vanfossan. The complete interview with Coach Hinkel can be heard below.
Previous KMAland Coach of the Year Award Winners
2019: Lee Toole, Lewis Central
2018: Bob Mantell, Treynor
2017: Rod Eberly, Clarinda
2016: Dan Daugherty, CAM
2015: Steve Daeges, Harlan
2014: Andy Vanfossan, Underwood
2013: Andy Vanfossan, Underwood