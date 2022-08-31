(Sterling) -- Following a dominant opening-week win, the Sterling football program hopes to continue its winning ways when they face St. Edward on Friday.
The Jets kicked off their season with a 49-14 win over Heartland Lutheran last Thursday. The victory came with some new starters in the lineup after the graduations of several successful contributors from a Sterling program that was a state runner-up in 2020 and went 8-1 in 2021.
"We're a younger team this year than we have been the past couple of years," Coach Brent Heusman told KMA Sports. "As coaches, we didn't quite know what to expect. We put our best six out there, and we were pleasantly surprised. Our young kids answered the bell. We moved the ball and liked what the kids were able to do."
This year's squad has three seniors: Trenton Perry, Andrew Harms and Carson McAuliffe.
"Trenton and Carson have played major minutes for us the last few years," Heusman said. "Those three were voted our captains. They are our leaders. We'll go as far as they take us. They've been shown what strong football is supposed to look like. We hang our hat on those guys."
The Jets have leaned on an experienced offense the past couple of years. This year, they're trying to simplify things a tad while acclimating the new faces into the lineup.
"We're pairing it down and working on the things we think we can be successful with," Heusman said. "We have good team speed, but we don't have the size we've had. We'll find ways to score points as we go along. We need to improve, but we like where we are."
Defensively, Coach Heusman likes the physicality he has seen from that unit.
"Aggressiveness is our biggest thing on defense," Heusman said. "We have seven, eight or nine guys we could put out there and feel confident in. We have a group of physical kids. We're not a finished product, but we're aggressive. We think we should have a pretty good defense as the season moves along."
Sterling returns to action on Friday against St. Edward (1-0). The Beavers opened their season with a 27-16 win over Dorchester behind 205 rushing yards.
"They're a well-coached team," Heusman said. "Their team speed is good. They fly to the football on defense and try to get outside of you on offense. If they break containment, they'll do some things. They definitely pose some challenges for us."
The Beavers' defense also has Heusman's attention.
"We should be fine if we do our job," he said. "If we don't, they're going to create some havoc for us. If we prepare mentally, I think we should be alright, but you never know. It's another game for us to get better."
Check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:15 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Heusman below.