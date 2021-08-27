(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!
This week, we have preview interviews with 22 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.
SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen
SEGMENT 2: Fremont-Mills' Jeremy Christiansen, East Mills' Kevin Schafer, Stanton-Essex's Jeff Grebin, Audubon's Sean Birks, Bedford's Jeremy Nally
SEGMENT 3: Treynor's Jeff Casey, Sidney's Donnie Sears, Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen, AHSTW's GG Harris, Southwest Valley's Anthony Donahoo, Nodaway Valley's Seth Comly
SEGMENT 4: Glenwood's Cory Faust, Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad, Thomas Jefferson's Brant Anderson
SEGMENT 5: East Atchison's Aaron Behrens, Nodaway Valley's Alan Calfee, North Andrew's Dwayne Williams, Auburn's Tony Janssen, Lourdes Central Catholic's Jon Borer.
Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.