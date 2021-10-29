Barrett Auto Center Preview
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!

This week, we have 23 preview interviews with different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.

SEGMENT 1: Fremont-Mills' Jeremy Christiansen, CAM's Barry Bower, Lenox's Cole Bonde, Martensdale-St. Marys' Derek Wharton, Audubon's Sean Birks

WK10 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 1.mp3

SEGMENT 2: Southwest Valley's Anthony Donahoo, Logan-Magnolia's Matt Straight, Mount Ayr's Ryan Victor, Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen.

WK10 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 2.mp3

SEGMENT 3: Harlan's Todd Bladt, Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Justin Smith, Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad.

WK10 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 3.mp3

SEGMENT 4: Mound City's Taylor Standerford, Nodaway Valley's Alan Calfee, North Andrew's Dwyane Williams.

WK10 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 4.mp3

SEGMENT 5: Plattsmouth's Bob Dzuris, Ashland-Greenwood's Ryan Thompson, Auburn's Tony Janssen, Weeping Water's Mitchell Shepherd, Falls City Sacred Heart's Doug Goltz, Sterling's Brent Heusman.

WK10 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 5.mp3

Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.

