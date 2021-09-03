(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!
This week, we have preview interviews with 21 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.
SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen.
SEGMENT 2: East Mills' Claude Lang, Stanton-Essex's Jeff Grebin, Boyer Valley's Nate Christensen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton's Tom Petersen.
SEGMENT 3: St. Albert's Jake Driver, Sidney's Donnie Sears, AHSTW's G.G. Harris, Treynor's Jeff Casey, Logan-Magnolia's Matt Straight.
SEGMENT 4: Glenwood's Cory Faust, Creston's Brian Morrison, Denison-Schleswig's Kamari Cotton-Moya.
SEGMENT 5: Rock Port's Dalton Jones, Stanberry's Shane Hilton, Nebraska City's Kaleb Walker, Plattsmouth's Bob Dzuris, Johnson-Brock's Mitch Roberts, Weeping Water's Mitchell Shepherd.
Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.