Barrett Auto Center Preview
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!

This week, we have preview interviews with 22 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.

SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen.

WK3 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 1.mp3

SEGMENT 2: Fremont-Mills' Jeremy Christiansen, Lenox's Cole Bonde, Bedford's Jeremy Nally, Coon Rapids-Bayard's Chris Mohr, Murray's Shawn Oaks, Southeast Warren's Shane Rowlands.

WK3 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 2.mp3

SEGMENT 3: Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen, Riverside's Darrell Frain, Southwest Valley's Allen Naugle, IKM-Manning's Cory McCarville, Kuemper Catholic's Ryan Steinkamp.

WK3 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 3.mp3

SEGMENT 4: Abraham Lincoln's John Wolfe, Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad, Harlan's Todd Bladt.

WK3 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 4.mp3

SEGMENT 5: South Holt's Josh Petersen, Stanberry's Shane Hilton, Ashland-Greenwood's Ryan Thompson, Palmyra's Tyler Maas, Johnson-Brock's Mitch Roberts.

WK3 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 5.mp3

Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.