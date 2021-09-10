(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!
This week, we have preview interviews with 22 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.
SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen.
SEGMENT 2: Fremont-Mills' Jeremy Christiansen, Lenox's Cole Bonde, Bedford's Jeremy Nally, Coon Rapids-Bayard's Chris Mohr, Murray's Shawn Oaks, Southeast Warren's Shane Rowlands.
SEGMENT 3: Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen, Riverside's Darrell Frain, Southwest Valley's Allen Naugle, IKM-Manning's Cory McCarville, Kuemper Catholic's Ryan Steinkamp.
SEGMENT 4: Abraham Lincoln's John Wolfe, Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad, Harlan's Todd Bladt.
SEGMENT 5: South Holt's Josh Petersen, Stanberry's Shane Hilton, Ashland-Greenwood's Ryan Thompson, Palmyra's Tyler Maas, Johnson-Brock's Mitch Roberts.
Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.