(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!

This week, we have preview interviews with 22 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.

SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen.

WK4 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 1.mp3

SEGMENT 2: CAM's Barry Bower, Fremont-Mills' Jeremy Christiansen, West Harrison's Andrew Stevenson, Woodbine's Dustin Crook, Martensdale-St. Marys' Derek Wharton.

WK4 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 2.mp3

SEGMENT 3: Southwest Valley's Anthony Donahoo, Missouri Valley's Rick Barker, Tri-Center's Ryan Schroder, Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen, Treynor's Jeff Casey.

WK4 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 3.mp3

SEGMENT 4: Glenwood's Cory Faust, Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad, Atlantic's Joe Brummer. 

WK4 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 4.mp3

SEGMENT 5: Platte Valley's Johnnie Silkett, Worth County's Jon Adwell, Maryville's Matt Webb, Nebraska City's Kaleb Walker, Louisville's Chase Rasby, Lourdes Central Catholic's Jon Borer.

WK4 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 5.mp3

Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.

