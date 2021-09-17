(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!
This week, we have preview interviews with 22 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.
SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen.
SEGMENT 2: CAM's Barry Bower, Fremont-Mills' Jeremy Christiansen, West Harrison's Andrew Stevenson, Woodbine's Dustin Crook, Martensdale-St. Marys' Derek Wharton.
SEGMENT 3: Southwest Valley's Anthony Donahoo, Missouri Valley's Rick Barker, Tri-Center's Ryan Schroder, Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen, Treynor's Jeff Casey.
SEGMENT 4: Glenwood's Cory Faust, Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad, Atlantic's Joe Brummer.
SEGMENT 5: Platte Valley's Johnnie Silkett, Worth County's Jon Adwell, Maryville's Matt Webb, Nebraska City's Kaleb Walker, Louisville's Chase Rasby, Lourdes Central Catholic's Jon Borer.
Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night.