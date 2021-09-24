Barrett Auto Center Preview
(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!

This week, we have preview interviews with 21 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.

SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen.

SEGMENT 2: Fremont-Mills' Jeremy Christiansen, Stanton-Essex's Jeff Grebin, CAM's Barry Bower, Audubon's Sean Birks, Murray's Shawn Oaks, Mormon Trail's Travis Johnson. 

SEGMENT 3: IKM-Manning's Cory McCarville, Logan-Magnolia's Matt Straight, Riverside's Darrell Frain, Sidney's Donnie Sears.

SEGMENT 4: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Justin Smith, Denison-Schleswig's Kamari Cotton-Moya, Abraham Lincoln's John Wolfe.

SEGMENT 5: East Atchison's Aaron Behrens, Rock Port's Dalton Jones, Worth County's Jon Adwell, Falls City Sacred Heart's Doug Goltz, Elmwood-Murdock's Lance Steffen.

Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.

