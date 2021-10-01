Barrett Auto Center Preview
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!

This week, we have preview interviews with 23 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.

SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen.

WK6 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 1.mp3

SEGMENT 2: East Union's Tony Neubauer, Ar-We-Va's Austin Stoelk, West Harrison's Andrew Stevenson, Lamoni's Bryan Nowlin.

WK6 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 2.mp3

SEGMENT 3: IKM-Manning's Cory McCarville, Mount Ayr's Ryan Victor, AHSTW's GG Harris, Southwest Valley's Anthony Donahoo, Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen, Treynor's Jeff Casey.

WK6 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 3.mp3

SEGMENT 4: Creston's Brian Morrison, Glenwood's Cory Faust.

WK6 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 4.mp3

SEGMENT 5: East Atchison's Aaron Behrens, North Andrew's Dwyane Williams, Worth County's Jon Adwell, Plattsmouth's Bob Dzuris, Falls City's Darin Fritz, Lourdes Central Catholic's Jon Borer, Johnson County Central's Ryan Haughton, Weeping Water's Mitchell Shepherd.

WK6 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 5.mp3

Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.

