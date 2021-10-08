(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!
This week, we have preview interviews with 23 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.
SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen.
SEGMENT 2: Stanton-Essex's Jeff Grebin, Lenox's Michael Nardini, Audubon's Sean Birks, Southeast Warren's Shane Rowlands, Ar-We-Va's Isaac Schaefers.
SEGMENT 3: Logan-Magnolia's Matt Straight, Tri-Center's Ryan Schroder, Mount Ayr's Ryan Victor, Southwest Valley's Anthony Donahoo, Riverside's Darrell Frain, Kuemper Catholic's Ryan Steinkamp, Central Decatur's Jon Pedersen.
SEGMENT 4: Harlan's Todd Bladt, Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad.
SEGMENT 5: Stanberry's Shane Hilton, Maryville's Matt Webb, Nebraska City's Kaleb Walker, Plattsmouth's Bob Dzuris, Sterling's Brent Heusman, Conestoga's Trenton Clausen.
Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.