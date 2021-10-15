Barrett Auto Center Preview
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!

This week, we have 22 preview interviews with different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.

SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen.

SEGMENT 2: Lenox's Cole Bonde, Fremont-Mill's Jeremy Christiansen, Exira-EHK's Tom Petersen, Lamoni's Bryan Nowlin

SEGMENT 3: Tri-Center's Ryan Schroder, St. Albert's Jake Driver, Riverside's Darrell Frain, Mount Ayr's Ryan Victor, Southwest Valley's Anthony Donahoo, Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen, Nodaway Valley's Seth Comly 

SEGMENT 4: Creston's Brian Morrison, Atlantic's Joe Brummer, Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad

SEGMENT 5: South Holt Josh Petersen, East Atchison Aaron Behrens, Plattsmouth Bob Dzuris, Johnson-Brock's Mitch Roberts 

Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.

