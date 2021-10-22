Barrett Auto Center Preview
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!

This week, we have 23 preview interviews with different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.

SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen.

WK9 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 1.mp3

SEGMENT 2: Fremont-Mills' Jeremy Christiansen, East Mills' Claude Lang, Stanton-Essex's Jeff Grebin, Lenox's Michael Nardini 

WK9 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 2.mp3

SEGMENT 3: Tri-Center's Ryan Schroder, Logan-Magnolia's Matt Straight, Southwest Valley's Anthony Donahoo, AHSTW's GG Harris, Mount Ayr's Ryan Victor, Nodaway Valley's Seth Comly, Treynor's Jeff Casey

WK9 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 3.mp3

SEGMENT 4: Atlantic's Joe Brummer, Glenwood's Cory Faust, Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad, Abraham Lincoln's John Wolfe 

WK9 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 4.mp3

SEGMENT 5: Mound City's Taylor Standerford, Worth County's Jon Adwell, Maryville's Matt Webb, Nebraska City's Kaleb Walker, Auburn's Tony Janssen

WK9 FB PREVIEW SHOW SEG 5.mp3

Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.