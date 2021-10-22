(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!
This week, we have 23 preview interviews with different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.
SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen.
SEGMENT 2: Fremont-Mills' Jeremy Christiansen, East Mills' Claude Lang, Stanton-Essex's Jeff Grebin, Lenox's Michael Nardini
SEGMENT 3: Tri-Center's Ryan Schroder, Logan-Magnolia's Matt Straight, Southwest Valley's Anthony Donahoo, AHSTW's GG Harris, Mount Ayr's Ryan Victor, Nodaway Valley's Seth Comly, Treynor's Jeff Casey
SEGMENT 4: Atlantic's Joe Brummer, Glenwood's Cory Faust, Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad, Abraham Lincoln's John Wolfe
SEGMENT 5: Mound City's Taylor Standerford, Worth County's Jon Adwell, Maryville's Matt Webb, Nebraska City's Kaleb Walker, Auburn's Tony Janssen
Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.