(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!

This week, we have preview interviews with 20 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.

SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen

WEEK 1 HS FOOTBALL PREVIEW SEG 1 (UFR)

SEGMENT 2: Fremont-Mills' Greg Ernster, East Mills' Claude Lang, Griswold's Chase Wallace, Stanton's Jeff Grebin, Bedford's Jeremy Nally.

WEEK 1 HS FOOTBALL PREVIEW SEG 2 (UFR)

SEGMENT 3: Sidney's Shawn Thompson, AHSTW's GG Harris, Treynor's Jeff Casey, Tri-Center's Ryan Schroder, Southwest Valley's Anthony Donahoo, Nodaway Valley's Seth Comly

WEEK 1 HS FOOTBALL PREVIEW SEG 3 (UFR)

SEGMENT 4: Glenwood's Cory Faust, Abraham Lincoln's John Wolfe.

WEEK 1 HS FOOTBALL PREVIEW SEG 4 (UFR)

SEGMENT 5: East Atchison's Aaron Behrens, South Holt's Josh Petersen, Nebraska City's Kaleb Walker, Ashland-Greenwood's Ryan Thompson.

WEEK 1 HS FOOTBALL PREVIEW SEG 5 (UFR)

