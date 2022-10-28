Barrett Auto Center Preview
(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!

This week, we have preview interviews with 28 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.

SEGMENT 1: Fremont-Mills' Greg Ernster, CAM's Barry Bower, Lenox's Michael Nardini, Southeast Warren's Shane Rowlands, West Harrison's Andrew Stevenson.

WK 10 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 1 UFR

SEGMENT 2: SW Valley's Anthony Donahoo, AHSTW's GG Harris, Mount Ayr's Ryan Victor, Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen, Kuemper Catholic's Ryan Steinkamp, Clarinda's Collin Bevins.

WK 10 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 2 UFR

SEGMENT 3: Harlan's Curt Bladt, Creston's Brian Morrison, Glenwood's Cory Faust, LeMars' Ken Vigdal, Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad, Sioux City East's Mike Winklepleck.

WK 10 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 3 UFR

SEGMENT 4: Nodaway Valley's Alan Calfee, Stanberry's Shane Hilton, Mound City's Taylor Standerford, South Holt's Josh Petersen.

WK 10 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 4 UFR

SEGMENT 5: Plattsmouth's Curtis Larsen, Auburn's Tony Janssen, Ashland-Greenwood's Ryan Thompson, Elmwood-Murdock's Lance Steffen, Weeping Water's Mitch Shepherd, Sterling's Brent Heusman.

WK 10 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 5 UFR

Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.

