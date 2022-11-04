Barrett Auto Center Preview
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!

This week's preview show highlights 14 KMAland coaches. 

AHSTW's GG Harris, Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen, Harlan's Todd Bladt, Glenwood's Cory Faust, Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad, East Atchison's Aaron Behrens, Rock Port's Dalton Jones, Worth County's Jon Adwell, Stanberry's Shane Hilton, North Andrew's Dwyane Williams, Maryville's Matt Webb, Ashland-Greenwood's Ryan Thompson, Elmwood-Murdock's Lance Steffen and Weeping Water's Mitchell Shepherd. 

WK 11 PREVIEW SHOW (UFR)

KMA Sports has a full slate of games on tap tonight with Glenwood/Lewis Central (KMA 960), Albany/East Atchison (KMA-FM 99.1), Pella Christian/Underwood (KMAX-Stream) and AHSTW/Lynnville-Sully (KMAX-Stream). 

