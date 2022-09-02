(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!
This week, we have preview interviews with 21 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.
SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen
SEGMENT 2: Lenox's Cole Bonde, Stanton-Essex's Jeff Grebin, Boyer Valley's Nate Christensen, East Union's Todd Verwers & West Harrison's Andrew Stevenson.
SEGMENT 3: Southwest Valley's Anthony Donahoo, Treynor's Jeff Casey, AHSTW's G.G. Harris, Mount Ayr's Ryan Victor.
SEGMENT 4: Glenwood's Cory Faust, Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad, Creston's Brian Morrison.
SEGMENT 5: Platte Valley's Johnnie Silkett, Plattsmouth's Curtis Larsen, Auburn's Tony Janssen, Syracuse's Dave Purdham, Elmwood-Murdock's Lance Steffen, Sterling's Brent Heusman.
Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.