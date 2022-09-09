(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!
This week, we have preview interviews with 21 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.
SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen.
SEGMENT 2: Fremont-Mills' Tom Moore, Bedford's Jeremy Nally, Lenox's Cole Bonde, CAM's Barry Bower, Coon Rapids-Bayard's Chris Mohr, Southeast Warren's Shane Rowlands.
SEGMENT 3: St. Albert's Jake Driver, Kuemper Catholic's Ryan Steinkamp, AHSTW's GG Harris, Southwest Valley's Anthony Donahoo.
SEGMENT 4: Harlan's Todd Bladt, Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad, Denison-Schleswig's Kamari Cotton-Moya.
SEGMENT 5: East Atchison's Aaron Behrens, Maryville's Matt Webb, Ashland-Greenwood's Ryan Thompson, Palmyra's Tyler Maas, Johnson County Central's Ryan Haughton.
Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.