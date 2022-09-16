(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!
This week, we have preview interviews with 21 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.
SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen.
SEGMENT 2: Bedford's Jeremy Nally, East Mills' Kevin Schafer, Stanton-Essex's Jeff Grebin, Ar-We-Va's Austin Stoelk, Moravia's Matt Messamaker.
SEGMENT 3: Riverside's Darrell Frain, Logan-Magnolia's Matt Straight, AHSTW's GG Harris.
SEGMENT 4: Glenwood's Cory Faust, Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad.
SEGMENT 5: Worth County's Jon Adwell, Platte Valley's Johnnie Silkett, Maryville's Matt Webb, Plattsmouth's Curtis Larsen, Auburn's Tony Janssen, Syracuse's Dave Purdham, Falls City Sacred Heart's Doug Goltz.
Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night.