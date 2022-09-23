(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!
This week, we have preview interviews with 24 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.
SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen.
SEGMENT 2: East Mills' Claude Lang, Fremont-Mills' Greg Ernster, Stanton-Essex's Jeff Grebin, Exira/EHK's Tom Petersen, Audubon's Sean Birks, West Harrison's Andrew Stevenson, Southeast Warren's Shane Rowlands.
SEGMENT 3: Sidney's Shawn Thompson, Riverside's Darrell Frain, Treynor's Jeff Casey, IKM-Manning's Cory McCarville, Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg's Seth Comly, Central Decatur's Jon Pedersen.
SEGMENT 4: Atlantic's Joe Brummer, Denison-Schleswig's Kamari Cotton-Moya, Sioux City East's Mike Winklepleck.
SEGMENT 5: Rock Port's Dalton Jones, Platte Valley's Johnnie Silkett, Mound City's Taylor Standerford, Plattsmouth's Curtis Larsen, Weeping Water's Mitchell Shepherd.
Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night.