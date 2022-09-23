Barrett Auto Center Preview
(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!

This week, we have preview interviews with 24 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.

SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen.

UFR WEEK 5 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 1

SEGMENT 2: East Mills' Claude Lang, Fremont-Mills' Greg Ernster, Stanton-Essex's Jeff Grebin, Exira/EHK's Tom Petersen, Audubon's Sean Birks, West Harrison's Andrew Stevenson, Southeast Warren's Shane Rowlands.

UFR WEEK 5 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 2

SEGMENT 3: Sidney's Shawn Thompson, Riverside's Darrell Frain, Treynor's Jeff Casey, IKM-Manning's Cory McCarville, Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg's Seth Comly, Central Decatur's Jon Pedersen.

UFR WEEK 5 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 3

SEGMENT 4: Atlantic's Joe Brummer, Denison-Schleswig's Kamari Cotton-Moya, Sioux City East's Mike Winklepleck.

UFR WEEK 5 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 4

SEGMENT 5: Rock Port's Dalton Jones, Platte Valley's Johnnie Silkett, Mound City's Taylor Standerford, Plattsmouth's Curtis Larsen, Weeping Water's Mitchell Shepherd.

UFR WEEK 5 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 5

Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.

