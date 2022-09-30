Barrett Auto Center Preview
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!

This week, we have preview interviews with 24 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.

SEGMENT 1: Red Oak's Michael Nordeen.

WK 6 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 1 UFR

SEGMENT 2: Bedford's Jeremy Nally, Coon Rapids-Bayard's Chris Mohr, Woodbine's Dustin Crook, CAM's Barry Bower, Mormon Trail's Travis Johnson, Southeast Warren's Shane Rowlands, Newell-Fonda's Brian Wilken.

WK 6 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 2 UFR

SEGMENT 3: Mount Ayr's Ryan Victor, Southwest Valley's Anthony Donahoo, Tri-Center's Ryan Schroder, Missouri Valley's' Rick Barker, HMS' Jay Eilers, Treynor's Jeff Casey, Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen, Durant's Joel Diederichs.

WK 6 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 3 UFR

SEGMENT 4: Creston's Brian Morrison, Humboldt's Derrick Elman, Glenwood's Cory Faust.

WK 6 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 4 UFR

SEGMENT 5: Nodaway Valley's Alan Calfee, Stanberry's Shane Hilton, Auburn's Tony Janssen, Syracuse's Dave Purdham, Conestoga's Trenton Clausen.

WK 6 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 5 UFR

Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.

