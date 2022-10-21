(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!
This week, we have preview interviews with 20 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.
SEGMENT 1: Fremont-Mills' Greg Ernster, Moravia's Matt Messamaker, East Mills' Claude Lang, Southeast Warren's Shane Rowlands, Audubon's Sean Birks, Bedford's Jeremy Nally, West Harrison's Andrew Stevenson, Lenox's Michael Nardini, Martensdale-St. Marys' Derek Wharton, CAM's Barry Bower.
SEGMENT 2: AHSTW's GG Harris, Tri-Center's Ryan Schroder, Logan-Magnolia's Matt Straight, Southwest Valley's Anthony Donahoo, Mount Ayr's Ryan Victor, Kuemper Catholic's Ryan Steinkamp, Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen, Treynor's Jeff Casey, Central Decatur's Jon Pedersen.
SEGMENT 3: Clarinda's Collin Bevins.
SEGMENT 4: Atlantic's Joe Brummer.
SEGMENT 5: East Atchison's Aaron Behrens, Nodaway Valley's Alan Calfee, Auburn's Tony Janssen, Syracuse's Dave Purdham.
Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.