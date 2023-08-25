Barrett Auto Center Preview
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!

This week, we have preview interviews with 27 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.

SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Collin Bevins, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen, Southwest Valley's Keegan Longabaugh

WK 1 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 1 TRIANGLE UFR

SEGMENT 2: East Mills' Kevin Schafer, Fremont-Mills' Greg Ernster, Sidney's Shawn Thompson, Lenox's Cole Bonde & Michael Nardini, CAM's Barry Bower, Bedford's Jeremy Nally.

WK 1 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 2 8P UFR

SEGMENT 3: Treynor's Jeff Casey, Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen, Tri-Center's Ryan Schroder, Riverside's Darrell Frain, Missouri Valley's Rick Barker, Nodaway Valley's Brad Honnold.

WK 1 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 3 SMALL 11P UFR

SEGMENT 4: Glenwood's Cory Faust, Harlan's Todd Bladt, Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad, Creston's Brian Morrison. 

WK 1 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 4 LARGE 11P UFR

SEGMENT 5: East Atchison's Aaron Behrens, Rock Port's Dalton Jones, Worth County's Jon Adwell, Maryville's Matt Webb, Nebraska City's Ben Fedoris, Plattsmouth's Curtis Larsen, Elmwood-Murdock's Lance Steffen.

WK 1 PREVIEW SHOW SEG 5 MO NEB UFR

Hear the preview show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 each Friday night. The Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show follows until 9:30 before transitioning to the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors in Oakland.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.