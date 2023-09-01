(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!
This week, we have preview interviews with 27 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below.
SEGMENT 1: Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff, Clarinda's Conner Hanafan & Roger Williams, Red Oak's Michael Nordeen.
SEGMENT 2: East Mills' Kevin Schafer, Fremont-Mills' Greg Ernster, Lenox's Cole Bonde, Stanton-Essex's Jeff Grebin, Lamoni's Larry Johnson, Glidden-Ralston's Kreg Lensch.
SEGMENT 3: St. Albert's Donnie Woods, Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen, Treynor's Jeff Casey, AHSTW's GG Harris, Logan-Magnolia's Matt Straight, IKM-Manning's Cory McCarville, Wayne's Jared Bevins.
SEGMENT 4: Atlantic's Joe Brummer, Creston's Brian Morrison, Denison-Schleswig's Dave Wiebers, Abraham Lincoln's Peter Kilburg.
SEGMENT 5: East Atchison's Aaron Behrens, Nodaway Valley's Alan Calfee, Ashland-Greenwood's Ryan Thompson, Plattsmouth's Curtis Larsen, Auburn's Tony Janssen, Syracuse's Joe Pavlik, Johnson-Brock's Mitch Roberts.
